North Hall stumbles into postseason with loss to Dawson County

North Hall running back Kevin Rochester had 17 carries for 97 yards in a 26-8 loss to Dawson County on Friday in Dawsonville.
With the loss, the Trojans (6-4, 4-2 Region 7-3A) will enter the postseason with the No. 3 seed and a road game to open the Class 3A state playoffs on Nov. 12.
Also for North Hall, junior tight end Jeremiah Telander had five catches for 90 yards.
Trojans senior quarterback Bradford Puryear completed 7 of 14 throws for 114 yards.
With the win, Dawson County is the No. 2 seed to state and will host a first-round playoff matchup on Nov. 12.