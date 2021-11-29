North Hall graduate Dan Jackson takes next step in success with No. 1 Georgia

Next up, top-ranked Georgia faces No. 5 Alabama (11-1) for the SEC Championship at 4 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta.



A win will lock up Georgia’s second-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

After an unblemished regular season, the Bulldogs could still potentially get into the four-team postseason field with a loss to the Crimson Tide.

However, Jackson would rather not leave anything to chance.

Top-ranked Georgia (12-0) is looking for its first national championship since the 1980 season.

“Coach (Kirby) Smart always says, ‘A great book has no bad chapters in it,’” Jackson said.

Jackson’s rapid rise up the depth chart for the Bulldogs was first on display, for fans, when he saw significant playing time in the season-opening win against Clemson.

Since then, the preferred walk-on from North Hall has been a staple on the field for the Bulldogs’ top-ranked defense, which has three shutouts in 2021 and has put together four games this season without allowing a touchdown.

Jackson, a third-year sophomore, said he started negotiations with Peach State Bank and Quinn in October.

With NIL endorsements, college athletes are allowed to profit financially from their success on the playing field.

So, in the case of Jackson, he’s able to earn walking-around money for playing college football before he’s even on athletic scholarship for the Bulldogs.

All Jackson said he was required to do was some photos to go on the billboards that will be good for the life of the contract.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” Jackson said. “I want the young kids in Hall County to get encouragement from what I’ve done.”

However, the NIL contract with Peach State Bank is just one of the projects Jackson has in the works.

A series of shirts with Jackson’s head, adorned with a cowboy hat, saying "Dirty Dan" are being produced by John Geyer.

After covering costs for making the shirts, Jackson stated he wants to give proceeds back to a Hall County-based charity.

After the first batch of 100 shirts were sold out through word of mouth and social media, Jackson said another order for the shirts will be coming soon.

The final design for the back of the shirts was designed by Jackson’s life-long friend, Cade Chase, and Chase’s fiancée Kaylie Truelove.

Jackson, who was lightly recruited out of high school, made his first big play when he intercepted a pass during the G-Day spring game last spring.

Since then, Jackson has continued to be an asset for the nation’s top-ranked defense.



