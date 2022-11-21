North Georgia Youth Football Association: Gainesville 11-and-under team wins championship by beating Flowery Branch

The Gainesville 11-and-under football team completed its season with a perfect record, beating Flowery Branch 34-0 in the North Georgia Youth Football Association championship Saturday at City Park Stadium.
This season, the Red Elephants outscored the opposition by a combined margin of 334-0.
This group of players have won six consecutive league championships.
Team members are Jacques Dixon, Caiden Wiley, Konner Hall, Christopher Cheek, Kareem Taj Moore, Jaden Fossung, Jason Johnson, Charlie Kimsey, Kason Williams, Holt Williams, Brinson Bruce, Baylor Wilson, Cooper Papka, Elijah Murray, Christian Downey, Cameron Downey, David Huynh, Daylan Young, Quavis Carruth Jr., Miller Kimsey, Lavorious Cook, Tidas Hampton, London Hendrix, Eli Trimier, Adarean Swanigan, Spencer Walker Jr., Matthew Sanchez, Jeremiah Sanchez, Ethan Ponce and Will Waldrop.
Coaches were Gary Papka, Marcus Carruth, Tyshawn Cheek, Alex Murray, Spencer Walker and John Williams.