High school football scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff battles past East Hall

Cherokee Bluff’s Tre Brown had a 44-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter en route to a 34-20 win against East Hall on Friday.
Later in the first quarter, quarterback Asher Wilson scored on a run from the 1 for the Bears (3-6, 3-4 Region 8-4A).
Early in the second quarter, Perry Haynes had a 53-yard scoring run for Cherokee Bluff.
Haynes finished with a game-high 118 yards on 13 carries for Cherokee Bluff.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts second-ranked North Oconee to wrap up the season up Nov. 4.
East Hall hosts No. 2 North Oconee on Oct. 28.
LANIER CHRISTIAN 40, KING'S RIDGE 13: Lightning freshman quarterback CJ Britt completed 12 of 20 throws for 250 yards and three touchdowns on Friday in Gainesville.
Running the ball, sophomore Zeke Clanton had 26 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown. Leading the receivers for the Lightning were Shephard Acton with three catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Camden Hohman had three catches for 82 yards.
Up next, Lanier Christian hosts Walker on Oct. 28 in Gainesville.
Friday’s games
Gainesville 34, Shiloh 7
Cherokee Bluff 34, East Hall 20
Cedar Shoals 46, Chestatee 39
Druid Hills 56, Johnson 15
Lakeview Academy 44, Riverside Prep 6
Lanier Christian 40, King’s Ridge Christian 13
Pickens 29, West Hall 7
BYE: North Hall and Flowery Branch