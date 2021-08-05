High school football scrimmages scheduled for all programs in Hall County

With the calendar now turned to August, and football players wearing full pads, the start of the regular season is now just a few weeks away.

Following Georgia High School Association rules, this was the first week players have been able to go in full pads in practice.

The football action, believe it or not, starts with exhibitions as early as Friday for some schools.

The regular season opens Aug. 20 for nine programs in Hall County, and the following week for the remaining two.

Keep a look out in two weeks for The Times’ Football Preview Edition.

You’ll see a full preview story, photos and schedule for every program in Hall County.