High school football: North Hall dominates East Hall to shake off slow start to the season

North Hall got rid of the cobwebs from a slow start to the season in a major way Friday.

The Trojans (1-3, 1-1 Region 8-4A) scored five touchdowns in the first half en route to a 69-0 win against East Hall at Vikings Stadium.

It marked their biggest margin of victory since 2018.

Leading by three touchdowns, junior running back Ajay Jones took it 52 yards for a touchdown on a throw from quarterback Tanner Marsh late in the second quarter to put the game away.