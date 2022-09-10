High school football: Gainesville's Baxter Wright throws five touchdown passes in big win against Clarke Central

Gainesville's Tre Reece scored on a 55-yard run after a throw from Baxter Wright in the second quarter en route to a 43-20 win against Clarke Central on Friday at City Park Stadium.
Red Elephants junior quarterback Baxter Wright threw five touchdown passes.
After going down by a field goal early after a fumble on the game's first drive, the seventh-ranked Red Elephants (4-0) went on to score 36 straight points.
Before halftime, tight end Sky Niblett had a touchdown catch for the Red Elephants. He finished with two touchdown receptions.
Tre Reece had a 12-yard scoring catch in the third quarter.
In the third quarter, Naim Cheeks had the longest play of the game, an 80-yard score.
Up next, Gainesville faces Apalachee to open Region 8-6A play in Winder.
Full story to follow