High school football: Gainesville's Baxter Wright throws five touchdown passes in big win against Clarke Central
Gainesville1.jpg
Gainesville's defense forces a fumble with a sack in the second quarter against Clarke Central on Sept. 9, 2022 at City Park Stadium. - photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville's Tre Reece scored on a 55-yard run after a throw from Baxter Wright in the second quarter en route to a 43-20 win against Clarke Central on Friday at City Park Stadium. 

Red Elephants junior quarterback Baxter Wright threw five touchdown passes. 

After going down by a field goal early after a fumble on the game's first drive, the seventh-ranked Red Elephants (4-0) went on to score 36 straight points. 

Before halftime, tight end Sky Niblett had a touchdown catch for the Red Elephants. He finished with two touchdown receptions. 

Tre Reece had a 12-yard scoring catch in the third quarter. 

In the third quarter, Naim Cheeks had the longest play of the game, an 80-yard score. 

Up next, Gainesville faces Apalachee to open Region 8-6A play in Winder. 

Full story to follow

