High school football: Gainesville counting down the days until region title match against North Forsyth

Between the reunion/celebration of Gainesville’s 2012 Class 5A state championship team and attracting a regional television audience on Peachtree TV, a lot of eyes will be on the current team’s game Friday against North Forsyth.
Oh, and there’s also the little matter of the 2022 Region 8-6A championship being on the line to add further build up when the fifth-ranked Red Elephants (8-0, 4-0) welcome the Raiders (6-2, 4-0) to City Park Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff.
While that build up could provide plenty of distractions for many high school players, particularly for the home team, both coaches, particularly Gainesville’s Josh Niblett, are confident that won’t be the case for Friday.
“Honestly, I don’t think it’s much of a distraction,” said Niblett, whose Red Elephants will be in search of the program’s first region title since 2013. “They know how big the game is. … There’s a lot going on with the game that matters. … We’re doing a Pink Out (for breast cancer awareness), and that matters. We’re representing and (honoring) the state championship team, and it matters.
“But at the same time, our guys have done a really good job just understanding what’s in front of them. That matters, too, and our prep matters this week, and us staying locked in matters. I think our guys have taken that to heart.”
With both teams understanding what matters the most, the focus turns to preparing for each other, and there are some similarities between the two, especially on offense.
Gainesville and North Forsyth have nearly identical numbers when it comes to their respective aerial attacks, with Red Elephants junior quarterback Baxter Wright and Raiders senior signal caller West Roberts each having thrown for over 1,600 yards so far this season and having multiple weapons to throw to.
However, both Niblett and North Forsyth coach Robert Craft agree that being able to establish a complementary running game will be a key factor in Friday’s contest.
“I’m sure Coach Niblett will tell you the same thing, (but) I think winning football comes down to being able to run the football and stopping the run,” Craft said. “(From) the Gainesville (film) I’ve watched, I think they’re very balanced. They do a great job offensively both throwing the ball, spreading the ball around, and then establishing the run game every week. So we’ve got to be able to try to stop the run. They’ve got a very talented running back, and I think their offensive line has gotten better every week.
“For us, it’s the same way. We go into every week definitely wanting to run the football. We feel like we’ve been able to do that much better the last few weeks. Since we’ve gotten into region play, we feel like that’s something that’s been a strength of ours. We’re young up front — we start three sophomores and two juniors — but they’ve gotten better each week.”
The North Forsyth running game has shown plenty of improvement of late behind its young offensive line and sophomore running back Karson McBrayer (492 yards, 1 TD on 120 carries).
However, the Gainesville ground attack has been even more productive, led by senior Naim Cheeks, who has run for more than half of his 953 yards on the season and a good portion of his 12 touchdowns in the past three games.
And as Craft predicted, Niblett and his staff have a similar opinion of the importance of the running game as the Red Elephants not only look to Friday’s chance at a region title, but further down the road with the postseason looming.
“If you want to win championships, you’ve got to be able to run the football,” Niblett said. “And then you’ve got to play good run defense. That’s what’s going to allow you to win. Ball games like these with everything (riding) so much on them, I think that’s highly important. … (North Forsyth’s) brand of football is playing physical just like ours. So it’ll be fun to see.”
Coaches and players from both teams know that they will have to be at their best in Friday night’s game.
And has been mentioned before, keeping focused to minimize mistakes will be an important key for both teams.
“They (Gainesville) are a very well-rounded team. Great offense, great defense,” Roberts said. “We have to play a good game. We can’t turn the ball over. We can’t have mistakes. We have to play well (and) sound football game if we’re going to beat them.”
Thursday’s game
Johnson vs. Clarkston
Friday’s schedule
Chestatee vs. East Forsyth
East Hall at North Oconee
Flowery Branch at Loganville
Gainesville vs. North Forsyth
Lakeview Academy at George Walton Academy
North Hall vs. Cedar Shoals
Riverside Military vs. Loganville Christian
West Hall at Wesleyan
BYE: Cherokee Bluff