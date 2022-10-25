High school football: Gainesville counting down the days until region title match against North Forsyth

Between the reunion/celebration of Gainesville’s 2012 Class 5A state championship team and attracting a regional television audience on Peachtree TV, a lot of eyes will be on the current team’s game Friday against North Forsyth.

Oh, and there’s also the little matter of the 2022 Region 8-6A championship being on the line to add further build up when the fifth-ranked Red Elephants (8-0, 4-0) welcome the Raiders (6-2, 4-0) to City Park Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

While that build up could provide plenty of distractions for many high school players, particularly for the home team, both coaches, particularly Gainesville’s Josh Niblett, are confident that won’t be the case for Friday.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s much of a distraction,” said Niblett, whose Red Elephants will be in search of the program’s first region title since 2013. “They know how big the game is. … There’s a lot going on with the game that matters. … We’re doing a Pink Out (for breast cancer awareness), and that matters. We’re representing and (honoring) the state championship team, and it matters.

“But at the same time, our guys have done a really good job just understanding what’s in front of them. That matters, too, and our prep matters this week, and us staying locked in matters. I think our guys have taken that to heart.”