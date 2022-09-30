High school football: Flowery Branch falls behind big in loss to Clarke Central

Flowery Branch, particularly its offense, took a little too long to get going during Thursday’s Region 8-5A game against Clarke Central.

The Falcons posted 112 of their 183 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter, which combined with a gutsy effort from the defense, gave them a chance late.

But it was too little, too late as the visiting Gladiators rode the domination of its ground game in the first half, plus two late interceptions from Michael Campbell to come away with a 17-7 victory at Falcon Field.

Kendrick Curry finished with 114 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while quarterback Lucian Anderson III put up 142 yards of total offense to lead Clarke Central (2-4, 1-1).

Yet Flowery Branch (2-4, 0-2) found itself down only 10 points and in the red zone with a chance to pull even closer with just under five and a half minutes to play.

However, it was Williams’ two big plays in the closing minutes that thwarted any chance of a chance for Falcons comeback, which puts them in a tough position in the race for one of the region’s Class 5A state playoff berths.

“We made good adjustments at halftime,” Flowery Branch coach Jason Tester said. “I’m very proud of our kids’ efforts and their resiliency in the second half. They know they’re close. We’ve just got to play consistently on both sides of the ball to get it done.”