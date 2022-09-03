High school football: East Hall holds on for win against Johnson

About the only thing that could slow down both offenses in the first half were a few ill-timed penalties and turnovers, along with a 16-minute delay following a power outage late in the first quarter.

When play finally resumed, Christian and the Vikings’ ground game continued the dominance it had shown to that point during what became a 14-play, 80-yard drive that drained 4:43 off the clock.

The sophomore running back ran for 48 of those yards before Llewallyn scrambled 6 yards for the score that put East Hall up 7-0 with 8:45 left in the first half.

Johnson (0-3), which had two trips into the red zone in the first quarter that were thwarted by a fumble and a missed field goal, had a quick answer to the Vikings' score.

The three-headed ground monster of Demitri Moon, Julian Gonzalez and Jud Farmer all had big runs as the Knights rumbled 65 yards in eight plays before Moon broke a couple of tackles for a 16-yard TD knot the score at 7-all wih 4:39 left in the half.

East Hall drove deep into Johnson territory with its next drive, only to have the possession end by a Farmer inception at the Knights’ 17.

However, the Vikings got another shot with less than a minute to play in the half.

Johnson elected to go for it on fourth and 1 from its own 26 and actually picked up the first down on a 2-yard run.

However, the play was negated by an illegal shift penalty, and the Knights moved back in punt formation, when disaster struck.

The snap was bobbled, and Sergio Soto scooped up the loose ball and returned it 6 yards to the Johnson 4 with 13.6 seconds left in the half.

It took three plays after two incompletions, one of which was dropped in the end zone, but Llewallyn rolled to his right and finally found Daniels alone in the right corner of the end zone for a 2-yard scoring strike with 2.1 seconds left in the half, sending East Hall into intermission with a 14-7 lead.

“Looking back, I probably could’ve tried to kill the clock in the first half,” Johnson coach William Harrell said. “We got the first down, but then we had an illegal shift call, and that’s what caused us to have to punt. It’s just very unfortunate.”

The score was a relief to Turner, who saw the Vikings enter deep into Johnson territory seven times in the game, but only came away with points twice, thanks in no small part to three of the team’s four turnovers on the evening.

“We shot ourselves in the foot so many times,” Turner said. “Down in the red zone, we just could not punch it in. So many mistakes. We’ve got to get all that cleaned up.

“But what I’m most proud of is our kids just kept fighting. They just kept fighting and they found a way to win because I’ll tell you what, (Johnson) Coach (William) Harrell has done a great job with them. They’ve got a good football team.”

East Hall needed to keep fighting because Johnson certainly did throughout the game due behind its running game on offense and interceptions from Farmer and Joshua Mascrier and a fumble recoveries by Khalil Jackson and Jaiden Riley on defense.

Riley’s recovery gave he Knights possession at their own 36, and Garcia gave set them up in East Hall territory with 20 of his team-high 98 yards on the next snap.

Johnson ended up marching 64 yards in all over eight plays, and Moon, who finished with 71 yards on 17 carries, capped the drive with his second TD of the night, this one from 2 yards out to bring the Knights to within a point with 6:03 to play.

But Stoudenmire led a heavy rush up the middle and blocked the low PAT attempt, keeping the Vikings in front at 14-13.

It looked like Johnson would quickly get another chance by forcing East Hall into third and 13 from its own 25 on the ensuing possession.

However, Llewallyn, who finished 12-of-23 passing on the night, came up with perhaps his most important completion of the night by hitting Daniels on a 42-yard post pattern to set up the Vikings at the Knights’ 33 and run precious clock.

Llewallyn had another big third-down completion to Daniels, this one for 25 yards down to the Johnson 3 just three plays later, but the Knights defense stiffened, giving the offense one last chance with 1:10 remaining.

However, the Knights had to go 97 yards, and could only manage a 5-yard run by Moon on fourth and 10, which turned the ball over on downs with 17 seconds left, allowing the Vikings to run out the clock, and send Johnson to its 26th consecutive loss.

This one was frustrating, especially with the Knights progressively inching closer to ending the streak, something Harrell says he will emphasize to his team in order to keep them working hard.

“We’ve got a bye week coming up,” Harrell said. “So we’ve got some guys who have some bumps and bruises to get healed. We’re trying to keep the guys encouraged and clean up those mistakes we’ve had and do some re-evaluation on what we need to do with personnel and schematics, stuff like that. Hopefully, we can get ourselves off the mat and come back after our bye week and be ready to go.”

Thursday’s score

Stratford Academy 42, Riverside Military 22

Friday’s scores

East Hall 14, Johnson 13

Dawson County 30, North Hall 13

Gainesville 23, Monroe Area 13

White County 34, Chestatee 7

St. Anne-Pacelli 51, Lakeview Academy 14

Stephens County 27, Flowery Branch 11

East Jackson 26, West Hall 0

BYE: Cherokee Bluff, Lanier Christian



