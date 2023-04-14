High school football: Cherokee Bluff's Jacob Benjamin earns prestigious honor from Atlanta Falcons

On Thursday, Cherokee Bluff senior Jacob Benjamin earned one of the best honors possible for a high school athlete.

The football signee to the United States Military Academy, who carries a 4.36 GPA, was named Atlanta Falcons High School Man of the Year at their annual awards show in Atlanta.

The award is modeled after the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, spotlighting achievement on the field and leadership at school and in the community.

During his time playing football for the Bears, they won back-to-back region titles in 2020 and 2021.

"(Jacob) is extremely gifted, driven, and humble," Cherokee Bluff football coach Tommy Jones said. "In addition, he is committed to a standard on excellence in everything that he does. I can’t remember another young man being named All-State in both football and band in the same year. He is heading to further his education and football career at The United States Military Academy. Without a doubt, a great ambassador for Cherokee Bluff High School."