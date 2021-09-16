Hall County Schools release statement on completion of football stadium at West Hall High

Now finished, many fans and parents are unhappy that the press box and tunnel entrance line up with the 40 yard line and not midfield.



“The Hall County School District is proud to announce the complete installation of the West Hall High School synthetic turf field along with several other improvements. Due to the original field not being centered on the track, there is a 9-yard offset between the press box and the new field’s 50 yard line. Design teams from both the installer and the district offices failed to consider this fact during initial phases of planning over a year ago when the decision was made to center the field on the track. This decision now makes room for all track and field events within the track at ends of the activity field," Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said. "Other options would have been to replace the field in its original place, not leaving room for track and field events at each end, move the entire track and new field at significant additional costs or have the field installed as it currently is. Future renovations at the school will consider the current placement as we continue to improve all of our high school activity spaces.”

On Thursday, West Hall had its first practice on the new field. After a Week 5 bye, the Spartans host North Hall to open Region 7-3A play on Sept. 24 in Oakwood.

East Hall, Johnson, Cherokee Bluff and Chestatee have new playing fields and have already played regular season games on the new surface.

In 2022, Flowery Branch will receive its new playing field at Falcons Stadium.