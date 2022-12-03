Halftime: Gainesville holds lead against Roswell in 6A state semifinals

Fourth-ranked Gainesville has had plenty of explosive plays in the first half against Roswell in the Class 6A state semifinals.
Red Elephants senior Darius Cannon had a 90-yard kick return for a score, then added a touchdown catch early in the second quarter to lead 28-14 at halftime at McEachern High.
Also in the first quarter, Sky Niblett had an athletic touchdown grab for Gainesville, to go ahead for the first time.
The first Gainesville touchdown was set up for a 66-yard run by senior Naim Cheeks.
Midway through the second quarter, Tre Reece had a touchdown catch from Baxter Wright for 23 yards on third and long.
Gainesville (13-0) is looking to advance to the state championship for the first time since winning it all in 2012.