Gainesville's Elias Ballard had to deal with early tragedy in life. As a natural athlete, football turned out to be the perfect outlet for his grief.

Ballard vividly remembers he was at his grandmother’s house when she got the news about the death.



“I remember hearing my grandmother answer the phone and heard her voice, I knew something was wrong,” Ballard said, with a soft tone to his voice..

That’s an unforgettable experience that could have led to a chain reaction of bad decisions in Ballard’s formative years.

And that might have happened, had it not been for Ballard’s uncle, Michael Pittman, who at the time was a standout football player for the Red Elephants and was key to its 2012 Class 5A state championship.

Pittman did the admirable thing, even though he was still young at the time, and took his nephew under his wings and tried to be the best father figure possible.

He was resolute that Ballard would learn right from wrong and the dangers of hanging around with the wrong crowd.

But first, Pittman wanted to find an outlet for Ballard’s already-profliic football ability.

Before joining his first team, Ballard built a little following as a budding star, playing in the parking lot that joined the grassy yard in front of the Ridgecrest Apartments on Park Hill Drive.

When Ballard was just 7, his uncle would let him tag along and watch their practices, the days when Gainesville was riding high with Deshaun Watson, Fred Payne and Devan Stringer, among others, as its stars.

Once Pittman signed his nephew up for his first rec-league team, he flourished right away and was scoring touchdown after touchdown after touchdown running the ball. And Ballard’s understanding of football concepts and formations was developed far beyond his young age, Pittman noted.

“I knew right away he was going to be a leader on the field, just by his actions,” Pittman said. “He’s not a rah-rah kind of guy. His leadership comes from his actions.”

Ballard had other role models, too, like his youth league coach Mark Wright, who remains instrumental in his life.

From an early age, Ballard formed a tight friendship with Wright’s son, Baxter, the quarterback of the Red Elephants, and senior running back Naim Cheeks, among many others.

Pittman said that Ballard has always joked that he would be better in football than his uncle. Pittman wants his nephew to see that goal to fruition.

Since his junior season, Elias has worn the No. 5 jersey, a mindful remembrance of that Sept. 5 day his father’s life was taken.

Even though Ballard is a young man of few words, his passion on the field is contagious for his teammates.

Ballard’s family members say that his soft-spoken nature is just like his father.

However, the strong athletic ability? He came by that through hard work.

Now, he’s trying to improve his academic standing for college opportunities, including interest from Division-I programs, Ballard said.

Ballard is not bashful about his ability to guard wide receivers.

“I like to play on an island and guard the other teams best athlete,” Ballard said.