High school football: Naim Cheeks, Baxter Wright lead large Gainesville contingent on All-Region in 8-6A

Running back Naim Cheeks and quarterback Baxter Wright led 24 Gainesville players, plus head coach Josh Niblett, who were honored on the 2022 All-Region 8-6A team, which was released Monday afternoon.



All of the players honored were instrumental parts of a renaissance season that saw the Red Elephants not only post a 14-1 record and post its first region championship since 2013, but also finish as Class 6A state runner-up in the first year for Niblett and his staff as coaches in the Gainesville program.

Cheeks was named the region’s Player of the Year after running for 1,830 yards and 20 touchdowns on 232 carries, as well as posting 29 receptions out of the backfield for 541 yards and three TDs.