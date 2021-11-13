By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Flowery Branch pulls out last-minute upset against Mays in first round of 4A football playoffs
Flowery Branch football 2021
Flowery Branch's Tre Augustine (4) breaks up the pass against East Hall on Nov. 5, 2021 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts

Brody Jordan had a 10-yard touchdown grab from David Renard in the back of the end zone with less than a minute left to play, sending Flowery Branch to a 33-28 upset of Mays to open the Class 4A state playoffs Friday in Atlanta. 

After relinquishing a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter, Renard kept the game-winning drive alive with a 20 yard run on fourth and 11. 

Once in Mays territory, Ethan Fetterman had a catch at the 20 for the Falcons, then Renard connected with Hayes on a throw to the 10. 

With the win, Flowery Branch advances to face the winner of Hardaway/Perry in the second round on Nov. 19. 


