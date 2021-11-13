Flowery Branch pulls out last-minute upset against Mays in first round of 4A football playoffs

Brody Jordan had a 10-yard touchdown grab from David Renard in the back of the end zone with less than a minute left to play, sending Flowery Branch to a 33-28 upset of Mays to open the Class 4A state playoffs Friday in Atlanta.
After relinquishing a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter, Renard kept the game-winning drive alive with a 20 yard run on fourth and 11.
Once in Mays territory, Ethan Fetterman had a catch at the 20 for the Falcons, then Renard connected with Hayes on a throw to the 10.
With the win, Flowery Branch advances to face the winner of Hardaway/Perry in the second round on Nov. 19.