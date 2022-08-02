COMING SOON: Keep an eye out in the coming weeks for Football Preview Magazine

With high school football season fast approaching, keep an eye out for The Times Football Preview Edition in the coming weeks.
Inside, there will be practice photos and a preview story for each of the 11 programs in Hall County.
This season is sure to be one of the most exciting in a long time for the schools in Hall County.
Gainesville looks loaded, under first-year coach Josh Niblett, and has a legitimate chance to make a run for the state championship as it drops down to Class 6A.
Meanwhile, North Hall and Flowery Branch both look to be stocked with talent for respective first-year coaches.
And in Class 4A, Cherokee Bluff looks to keep its run of success alive, after posting back-to-back Region 7-3A championships and consecutive double-digit win seasons.
Also, East Hall, Chestatee and West Hall are filling in the gaps with talented young athletes who will hopefully put their programs on an upward trajectory.
And Johnson coach William Harrell is building up its numbers as it goes to a non-region format for at least the next two seasons.