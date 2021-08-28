Cheeks' big first quarter carries Gainesville to 44-0 win against Chattahoochee

Gainesville running back Naim Cheeks had three scores in the first quarter in a 44-0 win against Chattahoochee on Friday in Alpharetta. The Red Elephants were up 30 points by the end of the first period, helping shake off the bad taste of a 26-10 loss to John's Creek in the Corky Kell Classic.
The Red Elephants' running back scored on 40, 12 and 4-yard plays in the first half.
After a lightning delay in the first half, Gainesville added a 37-yard scoring touchdown on a pass from quarterback Baxter Wright to JQ Drinkard.
Dre Raven, a junior, scored on a 51-yard punt return late in the first half for the Red Elephants.