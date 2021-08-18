Battle of Oakwood football matchup between West Hall and Johnson will remain at Spartans Stadium

A suitable compromise has been reached to a sticky situation about the unfinished football field at West Hall High.
On Wednesday, Hall County schools athletics director Stan Lewis announced that the annual Battle of Oakwood — between Johnson and West Hall — would remain at West Hall, as originally planned.
Due to the incomplete synthetic-playing surface at Spartans Stadium, that will not be done by the originally scheduled Sept. 3 game, it will now be played Oct. 29.
“We’re happy to keep the game here at West Hall, even though it’s not ideal in terms of moving schedules around,” West Hall coach Krofton Montgomery said. “The biggest thing is that the kids on our team get to play this game at home.”
The change in schedule, for West Hall, simply meant flipping one of its bye weeks.
The Spartans will now be off on Sept. 3.
At Johnson, it was a bit more complicated.
The Knights have pushed their region game against Clarke Central back to Nov. 5.
It was originally slated to be played on Oct. 29.
On Monday, Lewis confirmed that the West Hall’s new playing field would not be finished in time for the Week 3 game against Johnson.
The Hall County school district was informed Aug. 13 by the vendor that the delay was due to a material shortage.
West Hall is one of five schools in the district (Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee, East Hall and Johnson) with a new synthetic playing field in 2021.
Flowery Branch will receive its new field in 2022.