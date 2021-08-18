Battle of Oakwood football matchup between West Hall and Johnson will remain at Spartans Stadium

A suitable compromise has been reached to a sticky situation about the unfinished football field at West Hall High.



On Wednesday, Hall County schools athletics director Stan Lewis announced that the annual Battle of Oakwood — between Johnson and West Hall — would remain at West Hall, as originally planned.

Due to the incomplete synthetic-playing surface at Spartans Stadium, that will not be done by the originally scheduled Sept. 3 game, it will now be played Oct. 29.