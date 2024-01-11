Alabama coach Nick Saban retiring after winning seven national titles, according to multiple outlets Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Nick Saban, the stern coach who won seven national championships and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse that included six of those titles in just 17 seasons, is retiring, according to multiple reports, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. - photo by AP Photo/John Bazemore Nick Saban's coaching reign has come to an end. Friends to Follow social media