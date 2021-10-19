With 75 percent of the football regular season in the books, here's a look at where programs in Hall County stack up in playoff race

With nine weeks in the books for the high school football regular season, things are starting to take shape for programs in Hall County.



There’s three weeks left before the postseason.

Here’s a breakdown on where things stand in terms of the playoff race.

1. WHO’S IN?: North Hall

The Trojans are the only team in the county already guaranteed a playoff spot.

The Trojans went to 4-0 in 7-3A with a win against Gilmer in Week 9.

After a bye, the Trojans will face Cherokee Bluff (7-0, 3-0) on Oct. 29 in Gainesville, a game that will likely end up deciding the No. 1 seed to state.

The Trojans have come roaring back after a pair of non-region losses in August.

In four region games, the Trojans have allowed an average of 12 points per contest.

Leading the way for North Hall, in the running department, is senior Kevin Rochester, who now stands at 1,100 yards on the season.