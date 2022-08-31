Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Target brush for best chance at catching crappie

Lake Lanier’s current level is around 1,068.54 feet or 2.46 below the full pool of 1,071 feet.

The main lake is mostly clear and the creeks and rivers are clear to slightly stained.

The backs of the creeks and the rivers will turn stained to muddy after hard rain.

Lake temperatures remain in the low 80s.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is a pea-green color to almost brown from the beginnings of lake turnover.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river.

There will be a free fishing event that will occur below the Buford Dam Tailrace from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 24.

Keep reading these reports for more details to come.

Bass: has rated fair, but we are still catching some.

Slow catch rates are normal during these final dog days of summer.

The good news is that it will improve soon.

One thing is for sure: You can’t catch them if you don’t go fishing.

The bass fishing has been tough first thing in the morning.

You can get some bites.

Arrive to the lake early and be on your first area at sun rise.

If there is some wind, cast a moving lure like a SPRO Fat Papa 130 across the surface over main lake brush.

If the weather is calm, cast a Lanier Baits Jerk Shad or even a Spy Bait in these same areas.

Depending on conditions, the fish can be very active or extremely slow.

Details like water generation times or weather fronts can dictate how you choose to fish.

Anglers should still keep a topwater plug ready to cast any surface activity they encounter during the day.

Understand that this action has been slow.

Sub-surface lures, like spy baits or jerk baits, will often produce more strikes than a surface plug this week.

During the tougher days we have had to slow down and pick the brush apart with soft-plastic offerings like drop shot rigs, Ned Lures, Nico rigs, Texas rigs or even a Carolina Rig.

Working these lures around and through deeper brush may be your best alternatives this week.

During the slow times, anglers may choose to target the shallower largemouth bass as an alternative to fishing main lake brush for spotted bass on the main lake.

Lures like buzz baits, crank baits and even jigs can work well in the shallow water in the rivers and in the backs of the main-lake creeks.

Night fishing has been picking up.

This is a great option for anglers looking to score fish after dark.

With school back in session, you may have the whole lake all to yourself.

Cast a SPRO RkCrawler or a Georgia Blade Night Spinner Bait to the banks and reel these lures slow and steady along the bottom, just fast enough to feel the wobble in your rod tip.

Striper fishing has been hit and miss, but some anglers are still catching good fish.

The majority of stripers are located down lake in the lower lake creek mouths and around the dam.

These fish are relating to water from 20-60 feet deep or deeper over a 60-100 foot bottom.

Several methods are working including trolling, fishing with live herring on both flat and down lines and even power reeling large spoons through the schools of stripers that you mark on your electronics.

These methods have all been producing fish, but some methods have been working better than others.

We have started to see a little more schooling activity, but these fish will appear on the surface only to sound quickly and seemingly disappear.

Most anglers will cast topwater plugs to this action.

We have had better luck casting a one-ounce SPRO Buck Tail instead.

Whatever you choice, make sure to have your lures tied on to a rod and reel that you can cast long distances.

My Kissel Krafts Custom eight-foot casting rod and Revo Reel spooled with 14-pound Sunline fluorocarbon will get the job done.

As with bass fishing, the striper bite has also varied greatly based on conditions.

Angler should pay special attention to water generation periods, active-feeding times and also when the weather fronts are blowing through.

Anglers can often increase their odds by fishing during these higher activity times.

Your electronics are extremely important this time of year as the stripers tend to be deeper down below the surface.

If you plan to fish with herring, then make sure you have plenty of bait before setting out on a trip to the lake.

A few select anglers are setting out Hydro Glow lights below their boats, while fishing after dark.

When fishing this way, you may do best to stay put and allow the fish to come to the bait that is attracted by your lights.

Fish the same areas that were productive during the daylight hours, like in the lower lake creek mouths and around the dam.

Crappie fishing has started to improve, but anglers will need to practice patience as these tasty panfish are still down in deeper brush from 15-30 feet deep.

Cast out light-crappie jigs, allow them to sink down to the brush and then work them slowly through the branches.

If you don’t mark fish on your electronics or you don’t get any bites, then move on to more productive water.





