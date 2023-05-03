Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Locate bass highways to have the most productive outing

Lake Lanier’s water level continues to hold right around full pool.

Our current water level continues to hold steady at 1,071.07 feet or 1.07 above the full pool of 1,071.

Water surface temperatures have held steady in the mid-60’s due to the recent cold fronts.

The water is clear out on the main lake and back into the lower lake creeks with some slightly stained water on the banks from pollen, wind and boat traffic.

The rivers and upper lake creeks range from slightly stained to stained.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing has still been good and the bass can still be found in all stages of the spawn.

The recent cold fronts have kept water temperatures below 70 degrees, which will extend the bass spawn, while at the same time holding back the herring and shad spawn a little.

The bass are still being caught on a variety of lures.

Pick your favorite and go catching.

The same patterns that worked for us last week have held steady and should continue to do so until water temperatures rise into the 70’s.

There are some small groups of herring and shad that have moved shallow to spawn, but last week’s cold snap has held the full baitfish spawns that really help the bass to recuperate from their own reproductive process.

The one pattern that has held true for us for the past month is ‘stupid fishing’ with a SPRO McStick 110.

If you are having a hard time catching bass, then take my advise and purchase a SPRO McStick 110 in Clear Chartreuse or Ayo colors and just go fishing.

You don’t have to complicate things.

Deploy the trolling motor and go down the banks.

Just cast it out and reel your lure back just fast enough so that the lure runs true on a medium-steady retrieve.

Other brands of jerk baits including a Lanier Baits Hard Swimmer 125 or a Vision 110 will also produce bites.

These longer profile lures mimic the long, slender look of a blueback herring and the bass can’t resist attacking these lures.

Other lure types will also produce strikes like a Georgia Blade Premium Spinnerbait, a walking-style topwater plug or even a soft-plastic jerk bait like a Lanier Baits Jerk Shad.

I often mention ‘bass highways’ which are how we refer to the routes that bass use to move from deep to shallow water, then back deep after the spawn.

When the adult bass approach the spawn, they will usually set up under docks, around rocks, under laydowns and around shallow brush in 10-15 feet of water as they wait for the water to warm into the mid to upper 60’s.

Then, the male bass will fan out nests in a hard bottom and the females will move into the best nests to deposit eggs.

The females will hang around then leave the males to protect their fry until they leave the nests.

If you know where the bass are spawning in shallow coves or even out on main lake flats, then you should be able to study a map to see the paths where bass move from deep to shallow then back out deep again.

Anglers will increase their odds of catching fish if they can position their boat some where along these ‘bass highways.’

Some bass are starting to school around sand and clay banks as they leave their spawning beds and get ready for the baitfish spawn.

These fish are mostly done spawning, but the herring and shad are just starting the process.

Once the baitfish move up shallow, the following lures are worth a try;

A topwater plug like a SPRO Pop 80 or Storm Chug Bug will usually trigger ferocious strikes.

This action is just now starting to heat up.

Bass explode on topwater plugs up shallow and bass anglers long all winter for this long-overdue action.

One of the most productive lures during the herring spawn is soft-plastic jerk bait.

I rig a Lanier Baits Jerk Shad (fluke style) on a Gamskatsu 5/0 Offset super line hook.

Don’t add too much action to this lure, just cast it out and work it along the surface with an occasional jerk and pause.

If you visually see bass chasing your lure, speed it up.

The bass are used to herring running extremely fast.

You can’t reel a lure fast enough.

Night fishing has been very good both around lighted boat docks, as well as rocky banks located at the entrance to spawning coves.

A SPRO McStick or a Georgia Blade Night Time Spinner Bait will get the bites after dark.

Move as they seek out herring and shad that are moving shallow to spawn.

Don’t plan on finding the stripers in the same place where they were yesterday.

Watch your electronics, while keeping an eye peeled out to see any schooling fish.

Make sure you keep a rod with a topwater plug loaded and ready as topwater time is upon us.

Shallow flat lines and planner boards rigged with live herring or gizzard shad are still the best options for presenting your baits up shallow.

This action will only get better and better as the water warms into the 70s.

Once that happens, it will be topwater time for sure!

Anglers who want to fish artificial lures only will soon have some of their best fishing of the year.

Topwater plugs like a SPRO minnow 130 cast on heavy spinning or bait-casting tackle can produce heart-stopping strikes from these hard-fighting fish.

Anglers can even catch stripers with a No. 8 or No. 9 fly rod baited with a long streamer or popping fly.

Night fishing remains good and this action should stay in play until water temperatures reach the mid 70’s around the dock lights in the creeks and out on main lake.

Crappie fishing remains good.

These fish are through spawning and they are moving out to the first major cover or structure that leads into deeper water.

Bridge pilings will hold large numbers of bait and predator fish alike.

Anglers can fish with live herring, shad or store-bought minnows.

Get a bucket full of bait and target the bridges toward the backs of the creeks.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.

