Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Crappie bite continues to be strong in shallow water

Bass: The bass are still in all stages of spawn, but the majority are in a postspawn pattern, with a few good fish still bedding in the pockets.



This is the time of year you can pick your favorite method and go fishing and catching.

Each day can vary and a few lures are definably producing the best results in my Nitro.

The topwater action has seemed to be on one day and then off the next.

Or it can occur better in the early mornings one day or sometimes turn on the same day but in the afternoons.

Wind and partly cloudy days seem to be best.

Walking lures like a Zara Spook or Sammy have not produced as many strikes as popping lures like a SPRO Pop 80, or soft plastic lures like a Jerk Shad or Fluke-style bait.

We have had some good days, but we are still having to work harder to catch fish than we would wish for a hot early May.

The best method may be to just tie on a confidence lure to your line and really dedicate your time to provoking strikes.

Cover water and pay attention to where you get multiple bites and try to replicate these same types of areas.

We have also been adding in a rotation of productive spots.

If you caught fish on an area early that held fish, let it cool off a few hours and return.

When the conditions have been calm and sunny, finesse patterns have been better.

Our go-to lures in these conditions have been a Lanier Baits Jerk Shad, fished on the surface and a five-inch Fruity Work or one of the new SPRO Pin Tail Minnows fished on a dropshot rig.

We have also had success either swimming or just vertically fishing with Swimmer 3.5 rigged on a Damiki Ball Jig Head.

When the wind gets blowing and the clouds are moving overhead, we have done best fishing the Georgia Blade Premium Spinner Bait to banks that have wind blowing in on them.

I use a 1/2-ounce, white and chartreuse with one gold and one silver tandem willow leaf blades.

This is a power-fishing technique, so get out and cover water.

I use an eight-foot medium-heavy action Kissel Kraft’s Custom Rod and a 7.1 speed bait caster with straight 14-17 pound Sunline FC Fluorocarbon.

I almost always add a Gamakatsu Trailer Hook.

If you are fishing docks or areas leaving the shallow spawning areas, look for that first break line where water drops from 10-feet off deeper.

The last dock out or first docks leading into coves can hold multiple fish.

Go to the five-inch Fruity worm and 1/8-ounce Gamakatsu Alien Head.

These staging spots also include rock structures and isolated shallow brush or lay downs where the water transitions from shallow to deeper.

If you want to enjoy the silence and tranquil Lake Lanier, then launch your boat at sundown during the weekdays.

Grind a SPRO Crank Bait or a Georgia Blade Nighttime Spinner Bait in the rocks and hold on.

The secret is to learn how to reel slow enough to get your lures rooting around in the bottom, while reeling fast enough to not get snagged.

Striper fishing is good.

Anglers who have been spending some time on the water are at a distinct advantage.

The herring and shad are in full spawn, but some areas are better than others.

When you first set out, plan to look around shallow shoals and islands both in the creek mouths and on back into the channels in the creeks and in the rivers.

The herring and shad are spawning, along with what seem to be a gazillion carp.

These are the biggest schools of spawning carp this angler has seen in five decades of fishing Lake Lanier.

There are so many carp spawning on some shoals that the herring and shad have been jumping to escape.

Even the birds are diving on the herring, so at first glance you can be fooled into thinking they are real fish.

The bait fish need not worry about being eaten because these carp are not feeding, but mating.

Instead, they need to watch out for being run over.

Your electronics have been less important than putting out a few baits and testing the waters.

When the stripers are eating herring in less than 15 feet, the only electronics that may help are forward imaging but even that has a hitch: Carp.

The reason you may need to actually fish to find the best action is that it seems that the stripers and bass are sneaking around outside these areas attacking the herring and shad that are being pushed around by the carp.

For this action, anglers should plan on pulling live herring on flat lines and planner boards.

It wouldn’t hurt to add a medium-to-large size gizzard shad, but from what we are seeing the stripers are feeding on the herring and shad spawn around sandy and clay areas close to shallow humps, saddles between the islands and long subtle points.

For night fishing, you really only need two things: Dock lights and herring rigged on a weightless No. 2 Gamakatsu Octopus hook on a medium-heavy action-spinning outfit.

Pitch the herring to the lights and hold on.

Crappie: There are a lot of crappie that are very shallow on Lanier this week.

Some are still spawning, while others have already recovered from the spawn and are feasting on shad a little deeper toward the mouths of the coves.

These fish are up in the coves around docks and brush and are suckers for a regular old minnow and float.

If you don’t catch crappie real shallow, look for the deeper spots where the water is darker and cast to them.

Any kind of wood positioned along depth breaks from shallow to deep will usually hold crappie after the spawn.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.