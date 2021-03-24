Gainesville High graduate Blaire Bachman still soaking in the thrill of helping coach University of Virginia to swimming national title

Blaire Bachman has been a part of some special moments in 10 seasons as a college swimming coach.

None can compare with what the 2005 Gainesville High graduate got to experience on March 21.

On Saturday, the assistant coach for the University of Virginia was able to soak up being a part of the women’s national championship team.

The Cavaliers’ women took first place in the first four races and won the program’s first NCAA title.

Bachman has risen fast in the ranks of college swimming coaching, having also been head coach at Brenau (2010-2015), and an assistant at Dartmouth (2016) and Indiana (2017).

“I was always hopeful to be in the position to be coaching at a university that would contend for a national title,” Bachman said. “If you had asked me when I was at Brenau if I would be in this position, I thought it would take longer. Winning a national championship was a total team effort. Our head coach (Todd DeSorbo) is a tremendous leader and elevates everyone on the team and on our staff every day to be our best.”

Every milestone along the way has been celebrated with a jump in the pool when all was said and done. Winning the national championship with Virginia was no different.

Swimmers locked arms in a straight line and jumped in the pool in unison, once the championship was complete in Greensboro, N.C.

Then it was the coaches’ turn to get wet.

Once they took their shoes off and secured cell phones and personal belongings, DeSorbo charged forward with a running front flip into the pool.

Next, it was Bachman’s turn.

Her big entry was a good, old-fashioned cannonball.

It was a simple gesture but a huge moment in Bachman’s life, working tirelessly with a program through the COVID-19 pandemic and following her instinct in August 2017 to start working with DeSorbo, a coach she identified was capable of greatness in the swimming community.

Bachman was right.

After everyone dried off, and slipped on the national championship T-shirts, Bachman said they were snapping pictures at the pool late into the evening, then enjoyed a joyful three-hour drive back to campus.

“We were all so excited and living in the moment,” Bachman said.

When Bachman was approached in the summer of 2017 about coming to the University of Virginia, DeSorbo inquired about her coming for a visit to the campus for the first time.

She thought about it.

It would be good to see the city where she could potentially plant roots and work for many years.

However, her gut said it was the right place to coach.

So, site unseen, Bachman got back in touch with DeSorbo and said she’d take the job.

“I felt the tug that it was the right job for me,” said Bachman. “I called him back and said, ‘I don’t need to see the city, I’m ready to go.”

And since arriving in Charlottesville, Virginia (a city similar in size to Gainesville, with a population of about 47,000), Bachman has been able to celebrate three ACC Championships and now a national championship — each with a jump in the pool.

At the national championship, Virginia set the stage for the school’s 28th national championship in school history with a win in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

On Day 2, the Cavaliers place first in the 500 free (Paige Madden), 200 IM (Alex Walsh) and 50 free (Kate Douglass).

Madden also won the 200 freestyle and 1650 freestyle national title.

At Virginia, the team’s rise to the national championship was made even sweeter, given that it was primed to contend for the 2020 national championship. The NCAA called off the swimming championships five days before the Cavaliers were set to compete last year because of the escalating coronavirus, Bachman said.

The Red Elephants graduate said they had to say goodbye to a talented group of fourth-year swimmers last spring, all still feeling the sting of missing out on competing for a championship.

However, Bachman said the morale remained high during the offseason, even though there was no assurance early during the coronavirus pandemic that there would be a 2021 season.

Then in August 2020 Bachman was there as they started putting the first group workouts in place for the season.

“During the coronavirus, we treated every day in preparation like we were going to have a season,” Bachman said.

Early on, she could tell it had the potential to be a special season.

Now, they have national championship rings in the making to remember that special season at Virginia.