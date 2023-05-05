Local weightlifting: Georgia Games powerlifting championships scheduled for May 13 in Oakwood

The Georgia Games Powerlifting Championships is scheduled for May 13 at the RISE Athletic Club in Oakwood.
Competition will be held in deadlift, bench press and combined push/pull.
Registration can take place online or before competition begins.
Age groups range from teenage to master’s divisions.
The cost to participate is $35 with an extra fee for each additional category.
For more information or to register, go online to www.georgiagames.org or email tournament director Garry Glenn at rgglenn@aim.com.