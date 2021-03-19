Local support for Deshaun Watson remains strong despite allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment.



The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.

The claims in the four new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, mirror those in the three earlier cases. Each woman who sued Thursday worked in a spa or giving massages and claims that the Gainesville High graduate exposed himself, touched them with his penis or kissed them against their will.

Despite the serious allegations, support for Watson remains as strong as ever in Gainesville.

Michael Perry, who was Watson’s quarterback coach at Gainesville High, said he lost sleep Wednesday night thinking about the stories surrounding the player he coached and has known for more than 15 years.

“I’ve never seen any instance where Deshaun mistreated anyone,” said Perry, who was named the head football coach at Union County earlier this month. “He’s the kind of person who has helped people every chance he gets and is a role model for others.”