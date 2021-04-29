Gainesville High graduate, UNG women's assistant basketball coach tabbed with national distinction

University of North Georgia women’s basketball assistant coach Jaymee Acton has been named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Thirty Under 30 honoree.

The Gainesville High graduate and former UNG basketball player has spent seven seasons on the sidelines for UNG alongside head coach Buffie Burson, the first two as a graduate assistant.

Acton has helped the Nighthawks win three Peach Belt Conference (PBC) tournament titles in the past four years.

The Nighthawks also have been to three straight NCAA regional finals and earned four consecutive NCAA postseason appearances.

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside so many great coaches. It’s a blessing to coach at UNG and work under coach Buffie Burson,” Acton said. “It’s the people who make this program so special and successful, from the team to our UNG Athletics staff to the community.”

The WBCA Thirty Under 30 program was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and younger at all levels of the game.

“I would like to thank the WBCA for recognizing Jaymee with this great honor,” Burson said. “She is not only a rising star, she is a star who has played a huge role in our program’s success.”