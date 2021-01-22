By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball great and one-time home run king Hank Aaron has died at 86, Braves announce
Hank Aaron 1969
The ball leaves the bat of Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron headed for the left field seats for a game run putting the Braves ahead of the Mets in the seventh inning, 5-4, in the National League playoff game in Atlanta Stadium, Oct. 4, 1969. - photo by Associated Press

ATLANTA — Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday. He was 86.

The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. 

Aaron made his last public appearance less than two weeks ago when he received the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Hank Aaron 2021
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron sits for a portrait after receiving his COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. Aaron and others received their vaccinations in an effort to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated for Black Americans who might be hesitant to do so. - photo by Associated Press

"Hammerin' Hank" set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.

But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball's home-run king.

It was a title he would hold for more than 33 years, a period in which the Hammer slowly but surely claimed his rightful place as one of America's most iconic sporting figures, a true national treasure worthy of mention in the same breath with Ruth or Ali or Jordan.

"Hammerin' Hank" set multiple hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases. But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others.

On April 8, 1974, before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron broke Ruth's home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Aaron finished his career with 755. Barry Bonds surpassed that in 2007 —though many continued to call the Hammer the true home run king because of allegations that Bonds used performance-enhancing drugs.

Regional events