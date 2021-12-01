Murphy: With some cushion built in, No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have great chance of making College Football Playoffs

Optimists can take solace in the fact that top-ranked Georgia (12-0) has some cushion in hopes of winning its first national championship since the 1980 season.

That comes in handy when you take into consideration that the Bulldogs’ next opponent is one-loss Alabama, a program that’s seen its fair share of struggles in 2021, but is still the program with six national titles under Nick Saban.

The No. 1 spot in the most recent College Football Playoff Poll, released Tuesday, belongs to the Bulldogs. Right now, Georgia is a nearly-touchdown favorite to beat No. 3 Alabama (11-1) in Saturday’s SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

Nothing changes the fact that Georgia would need to win both postseason games to claim its first national title since the early days of the Reagan administration.

It’s just now, the path to getting one of the coveted four semifinal spots in either the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl, both to be played Dec. 31, has some wiggle room for Georgia.

If the postseason started today, Georgia would face No. 4 Cincinnati (12-0) in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

Not since 1982 has Georgia ended the regular season with an unblemished mark.

That distinction comes with clear advantages as one game separates Georgia from making the College Football Playoffs for the second time since the current postseason format was adapted in the 2014 season.

Nobody in the Georgia camp is anticipating or preparing to lose the SEC Championship.