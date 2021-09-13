Murphy: In six months, claims of wrongdoing against Deshaun Watson have raised more questions than answers

It’s been almost six months to the day since the trajectory of Deshaun Watson’s NFL career changed drastically, potentially forever.

On March 16, the first of 21 women came forward with claims of inappropriate behavior against Watson. Since then, 22 civil lawsuits have been filed against the remarkably-talented Gainesville High graduate who was starting quarterback for the Houston Texans from 2017-2020.

It all hit home Sunday with the start of the NFL season, that the luster may never return for the Houston Texans quarterback, who in 2020 re-signed to a $177 million dollar deal ($111 million in guaranteed money) to remain QB1 for the Texans.

In Week 1, Houston started Tyrod Taylor at quarterback as it rolled to a 37-21 win against Jacksonville on Sunday.

With Watson, the two-time Heisman finalist at Clemson, now relegated to the bench for the Texans, it’s almost certain he’ll never play again for the franchise that used a first-round draft pick on him in 2017.

It makes for a very melancholy feeling for a large swath of the fans here in Gainesville and Hall County, who have cheered for Watson as he rose to the highest ranks and also believe he will be fully cleared of any inappropriate behavior in his personal life.

Once a rising star in the league, Watson, who threw for a league-best 4,823 yards in 2020, was silent during all of Houston’s training camp.