University of North Georgia ranks No. 1 among Division-II athletic departments in Make-A-Wish contributions

By Clark Leonard
For The Times
The University of North Georgia athletics department led NCAA Division-II institutions in Make-A-Wish fundraising for the 2021-22 academic year with $13,851.
North Georgia was one of only three Division-II schools in the nation to exceed $10,000 raised.
It was the sixth time in seven years and eighth time overall that North Georgia tallied the top Make-A-Wish fundraising total in NCAA Division II.
“Our partnership with the Alumni Association and the efforts of our student-athletes made this accomplishment possible,” North Georgia athletics director Mary Rob Plunkett said. “UNG has shown our commitment to making a positive impact in our community. We’re extremely fortunate to have university partners that continue to support our longstanding Make-A-Wish initiative.”
Division II raised more than $185,000 in the 2021-22 academic year as part of its ongoing partnership with Make-A-Wish.
Since 2003, Division II schools have donated more than $6.75 million to Make-A-Wish and granted more than 780 wishes.
“Division II members cherish our partnership with Make-A-Wish,” Wiley Cain, chair of the Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and football player at Kentucky Wesleyan, said. “Supporting such a life-changing organization gives us joy and hope to watch as these kids, the epitome of strength and perseverance, are supported in their fight.”
As part of its fundraising efforts, North Georgia is one of 10 schools that will get to experience wish reveals, which are the powerful moments when wish kids find out theirs will be coming true.
Earlier this year, North Georgia earned the Peach Belt Conference’s LeeAnn Noble Make-A-Wish Award for most funds raised in 2021-22, named for the Gainesville High graduate who died in 2014.
It was the 13th year in a row North Georgia won the PBC award.
North Georgia has finished in the top five NCAA Division-II donors for 11 consecutive years.
Since 2010, North Georgia has raised more than $200,000 for Make-A-Wish with at least $10,000 given every year.
North Georgia also hosted a Make-A-Wish reveal in October 2021, the 10th wish reveal the institution has granted. The school has raised funds for 20 wishes.