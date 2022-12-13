University of North Georgia ranks No. 1 among Division-II athletic departments in Make-A-Wish contributions

By Clark Leonard

For The Times

The University of North Georgia athletics department led NCAA Division-II institutions in Make-A-Wish fundraising for the 2021-22 academic year with $13,851.

North Georgia was one of only three Division-II schools in the nation to exceed $10,000 raised.

It was the sixth time in seven years and eighth time overall that North Georgia tallied the top Make-A-Wish fundraising total in NCAA Division II.

“Our partnership with the Alumni Association and the efforts of our student-athletes made this accomplishment possible,” North Georgia athletics director Mary Rob Plunkett said. “UNG has shown our commitment to making a positive impact in our community. We’re extremely fortunate to have university partners that continue to support our longstanding Make-A-Wish initiative.”