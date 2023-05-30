College softball: North Georgia sets school record, moves closer to Division-II national title with comeback win over Grand Valley State

The University of North Georgia softball team made some history in the opening game of the NCAA Division II National Championship Series against Grand Valley State, and in the process, moved within one more win of its ultimate goal.

Olivia Siniquefield, Sydney Blair and Mariah Wicker each had a big day at the plate, including keying a five-run outburst in the fifth inning to lift the No. 2 Nighthawks to a 7-3 victory over the eighth-ranked Lakers on Tuesday at Frost Stadium at Werner Park in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Siniquefield finished with a pair of hits and three RBIs, while Blair and Wicker each drove in a pair of runs as North Georgia (63-7) posted its school-record 63rd win of the season.

Meanwhile, Tybee Denton and Sophie Mooney kept Grand Valley State (48-7) in check in the circle to help give the Nighthawks two chances to win one game Wednesday to claim the program’s second Division II national title.