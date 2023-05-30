College softball: North Georgia sets school record, moves closer to Division-II national title with comeback win over Grand Valley State

The University of North Georgia softball team made some history in the opening game of the NCAA Division II National Championship Series against Grand Valley State, and in the process, moved within one more win of its ultimate goal.
Olivia Siniquefield, Sydney Blair and Mariah Wicker each had a big day at the plate, including keying a five-run outburst in the fifth inning to lift the No. 2 Nighthawks to a 7-3 victory over the eighth-ranked Lakers on Tuesday at Frost Stadium at Werner Park in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Siniquefield finished with a pair of hits and three RBIs, while Blair and Wicker each drove in a pair of runs as North Georgia (63-7) posted its school-record 63rd win of the season.
Meanwhile, Tybee Denton and Sophie Mooney kept Grand Valley State (48-7) in check in the circle to help give the Nighthawks two chances to win one game Wednesday to claim the program’s second Division II national title.
After allowing three runs over the first two innings, Denton (21-2) shut the Lakers down from there, allowing just the three runs over 5 1/3 innings before giving way to Mooney, who threw 1 2/3 shutout innings, with help from a 4-6-2 double play to escape a sixth-inning jam, to pick up her third save of the season.
With North Georgia still trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Siniquefield legged out an infield single for her third RBI of the day to even the score at 3-all.
Blair would add a two-run triple later in the inning, while Wicker blasted a two-run home run to straightaway center to cap the big inning and give the Nighthawks the lead for good.
Jolie Lester and Georgia Blair also had two hits apiece, while Madi Perry walked three times and scored twice for North Georgia, which can lock down the title with a victory in Game 2 on Wednesday at noon.
A Grand Valley State victory would force a third and deciding game of the series approximately 30 minutes following the completion of Game 2.