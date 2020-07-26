City Golf Championship: Athens' Thompson leads at Chattahoochee

Evan Thompson, of Athens, carded a 2-under par (70) in the second round and holds a three-stroke lead over Grant Crowell and Wilson Baker at the City Championship on Saturday at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville.

Thompson took control early with a round of 65 Friday.

In the second round, Crowell had a five-under par (67) and Baker was four-under par (68).

In the first flight, John Yarger posted a 72 on Saturday, leading by two shots over Phillip Austin and five strokes ahead of Gene Weschler.

In the second flight, Casey Silcox, Jeff Williams and Larry Lykins each carded an 80 in the first round.

The final round will commence at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Fans are encouraged to attend.