Randolph Days basketball camps, showcases coming back to East Hall Park

East Hall High graduate Javon Randolph remembers the good old days.

There were sunny days, barbecue smells, family gatherings and non-stop games of basketball being played in the backyard.

Those were the days.

He has since brought those days back, to some degree, with the ninth-annual Randolph Day.

From July 19-21, there will be boys and girls skills camps at East Hall Park. Then on July 25, there will be a day packed with games, from noon- 7 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Randolph at javon32randolph@gmail.com or call 770-374-0417.