Randolph Days basketball camps, showcases coming back to East Hall Park

East Hall High graduate Javon Randolph remembers the good old days.
There were sunny days, barbecue smells, family gatherings and non-stop games of basketball being played in the backyard.
Those were the days.
He has since brought those days back, to some degree, with the ninth-annual Randolph Day.
From July 19-21, there will be boys and girls skills camps at East Hall Park. Then on July 25, there will be a day packed with games, from noon- 7 p.m.
For more information, you can contact Randolph at javon32randolph@gmail.com or call 770-374-0417.
It’s an event that carries his family name, and a way to remember his grandmother Linda Randolph Stringer, who proudly organized family reunions.
When the 36-year-old Randolph was younger, he remembers vividly that his grandmother was the glue to family gatherings, spending hours cooking and preparing meals.
Then, they would all turn their attention to the kids on the blacktop court.
The games brought the best games, laughter and unity among those at his grandmother’s house.
It’s such a lasting family tradition, Randolph didn’t want it to end after his own playing career was completed at Savannah State University.
“Growing up, I thought everyone had family reunions,” Randolph said. “I did not think the name through because this was not about me. I wanted to make it about everyone else.”
Randolph Days is in its 10th year, but ninth event.
In 2020, like almost everything else in the world, the nation’s pandemic made it not feasible to hold a large gathering with people in close contact.
However, they’re now back and looking for some of the best action in Hall County.