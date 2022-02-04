PROFILE: West Hall boys basketball coach Bobby Pless has stayed on top of changes in the game as it chases postseason berth

At the start of the fourth quarter, he told the players they were within reach of winning.



All they needed to do was execute on the defensive end.

This season, West Hall has lost five games on the season by less than five points.

However, with the region tournament still looming, the postseason is still a possibility.

The Spartans are coming along as players are meshing and playing cohesively, but aside from the team’s success, there is something behind winning.

Pless has three philosophies to coaching, which can lead to wins: rebounding, turnovers, and a team’s effective field-goal percentage.

“At the end of the day, those stats normally are going to tell you who is going to be on top at the end of the game,” he said.

Since starting his coaching career at North Hall, Pless has coached and watched teams incorporate these three things to win.

It does not matter where the game is headed or how the offensive concepts have changed, those statistical categories are essential for victories.

Pless has coached in Hall County when teams pressed the entire ball game.

Then, there was a six-year stint at North Forsyth, coaching in the state’s highest classification, where he watched the state champions emerge from their region 4 of 6 seasons as the Raiders’ head coach.

The game has evolved and will continue doing so.

Pless, 55, has seen the Flex offense come, go and come back again.

He notices the changes to where motion offense has morphed into the dribble-drive concept. Currently, the region is playing with the 35-second shot clock and it will be implemented in every game next season.

“You’ve seen differences from playing faster as opposed to playing more deliberately,” he said. “I don’t know, if with the shot clock, if pressing is going to be as big of a thing.”

No matter where the game is headed, Pless’ changes have taken place over the last 26 years.

This father of three reflects on what he would tell his younger self.

“If you have a vision of five guys in double figures (scoring) and seeing them win a lot of games work at it,” he said. “The things that wins games is the fundamentals. You need good guard play. The basics are what make it or break it. You have to work where your players are to get them better but teach them through the fundamentals.”