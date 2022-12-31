Lanierland boys: Big second quarter carries Gainesville to Hall County title

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
Charlie Reisman’s productivity on both sides of the court led Gainesville to a 64-49 Lanierland title-game victory over North Hall (8-4) on Friday at Chestatee High.
Reisman’s Tournament MVP effort capped off an all Gainesville Lanierland championship, as the boys’ team followed suit after the Lady Red Elephants' dominant night
“It’s good to get the trophy back to this city, to these great fans,” Reisman said. “Get to have this moment with these boys, you can’t ask for anything else.”
Gainesville (6-5) got off to an early 19-13 lead after the first quarter, and never let off the gas from there, going into halftime with a 35-17 lead.
After going up by as much as 21, Gainesville saw their lead slip down to single digits with five minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
However, that didn’t last long, as Cade Simmons dropped back-to-back 3-pointers to give Gainesville another double-digit lead.
After swapping buckets with three minutes left in regulation, Ellis Pitts put an exclamation point on the Red Elephants dominant performance with an electric fast-break dunk.
Dre Raven led Gainesville in scoring with 16, while Reisman added 12.
This marked the 11th Lanierland tournament where a school was crowned champion in both the guys and girls side of the bracket in the same year, dating back to 1960.
“It happened two years ago, and it is special,” Gainesville coach Chuck Graham said. “We lost a tough game last year here on a free throw, so it was really important for us to come out here and regain our championship.”
Cole Hulsey had quite a memorable night for the Trojans, scoring a game-high 17 points.
Up next, North Hall visits Cherokee Bluff on Tuesday.
Gainesville visits Habersham Central on Friday in Mount Airy.
Lanierland
Boys scores
Championship
Gainesville 64, North Hall 49
Third-place game
Cherokee Bluff 70, West Hall 58
Fifth-place game
Flowery Branch 81, Lakeview Academy 57