Lanierland boys: Big second quarter carries Gainesville to Hall County title

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

Charlie Reisman’s productivity on both sides of the court led Gainesville to a 64-49 Lanierland title-game victory over North Hall (8-4) on Friday at Chestatee High.

Reisman’s Tournament MVP effort capped off an all Gainesville Lanierland championship, as the boys’ team followed suit after the Lady Red Elephants' dominant night

“It’s good to get the trophy back to this city, to these great fans,” Reisman said. “Get to have this moment with these boys, you can’t ask for anything else.”