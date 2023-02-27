High school basketball: Growth of young talent contributing heavily to historic playoff run for Chestatee girls

With only two seniors in reserves Cheyenne Ewing and Breanna Williams, the former of whom has missed the past three games with an injury, and two juniors in Black and forward Sierra Yarbrough, the Lady War Eagles have had to depend on several sophomores and freshmen.



Several of those youngsters, like sophomores Caroline Bull, Addison Boyd and Payton Cable and freshman Blakely Boyd, have made major contributions to the team’s success, and they will continue to be needed when the Lady War Eagles host No. 2 Griffin in their quarterfinal game Tuesday at the Lynn Cottrell Center.

And head coach Sutton Shirley says he isn’t a bit surprised based on what he saw from those two classes before they even got to Chestatee.

“I would say that it’s a testament to how hard the Chestatee kids, in general, work from the time they get to sixth grade as a Chestatee Academy student until they get to me,” Shirley said. “We are constantly, as a program and as a community, working. These kids that are freshmen or sophomores, they are that, (but) in actuality, they’re not because they’re doing the work.

“We had high expectations for those kids at the middle school level, so by the time they get to us, they’ve already done a lot of the things that we require and we expect. So I think that the work that these kids have put in the past two and three and four years is the product of what we are producing right now.”

Indeed, a few of those fledglings got their first taste of varsity action and the postseason atmosphere last season.

Among the more notable of that group is Bull, who was a key reserve a year ago, and who was thrust into an even bigger role during Chestatee’s first-round state playoff game.

“Last year, when we played Arabia Mountain in the first round, she was a freshman,” Shirley recalled following last Friday’s win. “She was the sixth or seventh (player), and we had a starter go down (with an injury). … We were down eight or 10, and she came out and hit 15 that game.

“She is not afraid of the moment. She’s a big-time player, and she did a great job (Friday) night.”

Bull has certainly demonstrated just how much she’s matured as a player this season, averaging 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

She’s been particularly clutch of late, averaging 13.5 points over the past five games dating back to the opening of the region tournament about two and a half weeks ago, including a career-high 20 points in last Friday’s win over Stockbridge.

And she admits that the postseason experience she got late last season has been a big key in growth on the court.

“It definitely kind of opened my eyes, and I kind of got more confident because I was not expecting to have to go in there and handle the ball,” the 5-5 guard said. “This year, I’ve had to step up and handle the ball more than usual. I think having that experience from last year definitely helped and it transitioned into this year.”

Bull hasn’t been the only one of the Lady War Eagles’ youth movement to contribute so much so quickly this season.

Addison Boyd has shared a lot of the load in ball-handling and long-range shooting whenever opposing defenses collapse to try to shut down Black.

Yarbrough and Cable have been effective rebounders on both ends of the court, and have also shown the ability to pop out and keep defenses honest with some long-range shooting of their own.

Meanwhile, Blakely Boyd and sophomore Charlee Mize have shown enough versatility to fill a variety of roles off the bench.

Bull credits not only what each player brings to the table individually, but also their chemistry in working together, as a big key to Chestatee’s historic season.

“We’re definitely a very young team, so (in) a lot of situations, we’re all kind of getting through together, not knowing what to do,” Bull said. “So Riley (Black) and (fellow junior Sierra Yarbrough) kind of lead us in a way. We all learn together as a team (in practices), and use it in the game after. But yeah, us being young has its complications, but we get through it together.”

Of course, neither Shirley, Bull or any of the other Chestatee players and coaches are going to be satisfied with what the team has accomplished thus far.

And they know they will have to duplicate the effort they’ve given all season to combat the firepower of Griffin (24-4), which includes the senior trio of Aaliyah Duranham (16.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 3.6 spg), Zy Thompson (15.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.2 spg, 0.9 bpg) and Leah Turner (12.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 3.6 spg).

“It’s awesome that we’ve gotten to this point, but we also have to realize that we still have another game. We’re still in this. We can go farther.

“Even though we’ve made history, and it’s great because it’s this team, we still want to take the next step,” Bull said. “We want to go all the way (to the state title). That’s what our ultimate goal is. So we’re going to enjoy it, but … we’re going to come in (Tuesday) and give it everything we have.”