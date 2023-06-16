High school basketball: Gainesville twins Keidra and Caloni Young find college home at St. Bonaventure

It took until very late into the spring signing period, but Gainesville twin girls basketball players Keidra and Caloni Young have found a home on the college level.

The recent graduates confirmed they will both continue their athletic and academic careers at St. Bonaventure University in upstate New York during a signing ceremony Friday at Gainesville High School.

Still, the process for finding a place to play in college after the season concluded in February, though there was never any doubt the twin sisters would eventually wind up in the same college program.

And both Keidra and Caloni are very happy to wind up playing for the Bonnies, who compete in NCAA Division I in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

“It took us a good bit of time to decide on everything and (find) the best move,” said Keidra Young, who along with Caloni, selected St. Bonaventure over similar opportunities at Division I Mississippi Valley State and College of the Sequoias, a junior college in California. “It was a relief. (The recruiting process) was so stressful, but after we made the decision, it was a relief. (St. Bonaventure) was very welcoming atmosphere. Great people. It was huge.”