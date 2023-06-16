High school basketball: Gainesville twins Keidra and Caloni Young find college home at St. Bonaventure

It took until very late into the spring signing period, but Gainesville twin girls basketball players Keidra and Caloni Young have found a home on the college level.
The recent graduates confirmed they will both continue their athletic and academic careers at St. Bonaventure University in upstate New York during a signing ceremony Friday at Gainesville High School.
Still, the process for finding a place to play in college after the season concluded in February, though there was never any doubt the twin sisters would eventually wind up in the same college program.
And both Keidra and Caloni are very happy to wind up playing for the Bonnies, who compete in NCAA Division I in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“It took us a good bit of time to decide on everything and (find) the best move,” said Keidra Young, who along with Caloni, selected St. Bonaventure over similar opportunities at Division I Mississippi Valley State and College of the Sequoias, a junior college in California. “It was a relief. (The recruiting process) was so stressful, but after we made the decision, it was a relief. (St. Bonaventure) was very welcoming atmosphere. Great people. It was huge.”
The journey towards Division I basketball was a long one for the Young sisters.
However, after being off the radar for several years, they helped their respective stocks with an outstanding senior season in which they played an instrumental role in Gainesville’s dramatic from the previous season.
The Lady Red Elephants improved from 8-16 to 23-6 during the 2022-23 campaign, which included the 2022 Lanierland championship and a berth in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
“After eighth grade, when we got off the (recruiting) map, we thought we were never going to get back on the map,” Keidra said. “After … (first-year) Coach (Vanessa) White (came in), after we really pushed to get back to where we were, it made things easier.
“We thought it was too late to get back on the radar, but we didn’t want to lose hope. So, we kept our faith. … Next thing you know, there it is.”
Keidra, a 5-foot-10 wing, led the team in scoring (21.3 ppg), rebounding (9.7 rpg) and was among the team’s leader in steals (5.2 spg), and her accolades for the season also included being named Lanierland Most Valuable Player and All-State North honors, as well as an invitation to play in the Northeast Georgia All-Star Classic.
Caloni, meanwhile, also had an outstanding 2022-23 by averaging 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game.
The 5-11 wing’s recruiting situation was complicated a bit after her senior season was cut short by a torn knee ligament in January that eventually required surgery.
However, she is progressing well in her rehabilitation, and is very optimistic of her basketball future both in the near and long term.
“I’m bouncing back quicker than I expected,” Caloni said. “I should be cleared in September. It’s been a process. (St. Bonaventure coach Jim Crowley and his staff) just told me I don’t have to rush it. They want me to take my time.
“They’re going to have special treatment, and they’re going to (continue) rehabbing me, keeping me in shape, watching the players on the court running the offense and defense, pretty much preparing me for when I come back.”
As was the case with Keidra, Caloni had no doubts that she and Keidra would eventually end up in the same college program.
“It’s just a blessing,” Caloni said. “That’s always been our dream. We always planned to do it together. Wherever we (went), we were going to do it together.”