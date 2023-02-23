High school basketball: Gainesville girls riding emotional high of its first-round victory

Now, Gainesville is looking to keep up the same momentum as it prepares for a trip to face Woodstock (14-14) in the second round Friday in Cherokee County.



Even though the current crop of Lady Red Elephants is experiencing the postseason for the first time, their first-year coach is pleased with the energy, sense of urgency and production they bring to the floor every day.

With playoff games packed so close together, White had her group back on the floor Wednesday for practice with only two days to prepare for the Sweet 16.

Then, after practice, the entire team got to enjoy dinner that was provided by Olive Garden, White said.

Not only is Gainesville a key player short, but it’s first-round win came after a frustrating loss to Shiloh in the Region 8-6A tournament, which is how the Red Elephants landed with the No. 4 seed to state.

However, White sees a lot of passion in this group of Lady Red Elephants.

And they’re not ready for this playoff run to end any time soon.

“These girls are super excited right now,” Gainesville’s coach said. “They’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point. It’s good to see them enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

Against Sprayberry, it was clear early that Keidra Young was in for a big game.

An early scoring run that Young spearheaded helped Gainesville push its lead out to ‘8 or 9’ points early in the contest.

With Young’s prolific scoring ability, it drew ample double teams, which opened up other Gainesville players to get involved.

“If Keidra missed a shot, Mattie White was there on the offensive glass,” coach White said. “She (White) was able to clean up for us.”

Late in the game, Young put an exclamation point on her fantastic effort.

Down to the final couple minutes of the game and the outcome still hanging in the balance, Young pulled down an offensive rebound and used a nifty spin move to make her shot around the rim and draw a foul for a chance at a three-point play.

With the first taste of postseason success in the books for this bunch, Gainesville’s coach has emphasized the fact that everyone from here on out is going to be a good opponent.

“Every game is going to be competitive and you just have to have a fighting mentality,” coach White said. “Mistakes are going to be made, but you have to avoid making two in a row in order to win.”

And even though Caloni Young is most useful on the floor, she’s an important piece of the program from the sideline as she begins her rehabilitation.

In fact, Gainesville’s coach said that Keidra plays better when her sister in attendance, providing an extra set of eyes from the sideline.

“Those two are so close,” White said.

With a roster that has substantial senior leadership, Gainesville’s coach feels like that will offset any unfamiliarity it has with making a deep postseason run.

Gainesville’s coach hopes this is the first of many to come for her program.

“These seniors want to keep playing as long as they can’” Gainesville’s coach said. “We’re trying to get Gainesville back to where it used to be.”