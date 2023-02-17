High school basketball: Chestatee girls outscrap East Hall to move into 8-4A title game

“When they all five of their starters healthy, they are really, really good,” Chestatee coach Sutton Shirley said of the Lady Vikings. “That’s why they’ve made the run they’re on right now. They’ve been well coached all season.



“They have all my respect. They did a good job (Thursday) night. We just made a few more shots, and Riley was Riley."

Black looked like her dominating self during the first quarter, when she scored nine points to help Chestatee on an 11-5 run over the final 4:23 that overcame an early six-point deficit and knotted the game at 15-all.

And when East Hall tried to take away the driving lane from the 5-foot-8 junior, she was able to kick the ball out to shooters on the wings or at the top of the key for open looks.

Bull and Addison Boyd were able to knock down several of those shots in the second quarter to help the Lady War Eagles turn an early 17-15 deficit into as much as a six-point lead, once each during the second and third quarters.

But every time it looked like Chestatee would begin to pull away, East Hall will claw its way back to within striking distance.

Maleah Harrison and Kaylana Curry did much of the heavy lifting by driving the lane and attacking the rim to help pull the Lady Vikings even at 29-all by halftime and to within 41-38 by the end of the third quarter.

“One thing about these kids is that they don’t quit,” East Hall girls coach Justin Wheeler said. “They’re scrappy, and not one time this season did they get down. Once we got people healthy, they just kept digging in.

“(Chestatee) did a good job of taking away the 3-point line (Thursday), but it also opened up some layups, too. We got to the rim, and if you ask me if I want (attempts at) 3s or layups, I’ll take layups every time. But they’re tough to stop because of Riley. She opens it up for the others.”

After Curry tied the game at 41-all with a layup and a free throw 15 seconds into the fourth quarter, Black began to get hot once again.

She got the line on five different occasions in the final frame, hitting eight free throws in 10 attempts, added a driving layup and dished out two assists to twice give the Lady War Eagles a seven-point lead, the last time at 53-46 after Black fed Blakely Boyd for a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left.

Still, East Hall refused to go away, with Harrison connecting on three layups and coming up with a steal over a 28-second span for the last of her 24 points on the night, which cut the Chestatee lead to just 55-53 with 17.8 seconds left.

After Black connected on 1 of 2 free throws to make the score 56-53 with 14.2 seconds left, the Lady Vikings had one last chance.

But the Lady War Eagles extended their defense even further to prevent East Hall from getting a clean look at the basket.

And with time running out, Dale found the ball in her hands and had no choice but to put up a jumper even deeper than professional 3-point range that bounced off the front rim and allowed Chestatee to move into Friday’s final against East Hall.

It’s a game that Shirley believes his team is ready for.

“(Thursday) they showed me that for four quarters, they had matured throughout the season,” Shirley said. “I hope they’re ready to go do again (Friday) night.”

Black and Bull were the only two Chestatee players in double-figure scoring, but the Lady War Eagles also got a solid night from Addison Boyd (8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) and Sierra Yabrough (7 points, 6 rebounds).

Harrison added 10 rebounds to go with her big night for East Hall, while Curry finished with 13 points and three assists and Dale contributed six points and nine rebounds.