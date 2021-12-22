High school basketball: Cherokee Bluff girls coach Lindsay Justice building solid foundation with fourth-year program

Justice, 42, became a teacher in 2001 and became a head coach at C.W. Davis Middle School.



This was the first time the North Hall graduate earned money coaching the game she had done for free in the past.

Prior to getting into teaching, Justice worked as a recreation coach, some summer camps, and just about any volunteer opportunity to give back to the game.

This is where she cut her teeth in leading the game.

Her biggest basketball influence were two people: her older sister and a middle school coach.

As the younger sibling, Justice wanted to be around her sister, now Beth Barnes, who also played basketball.

Any time her older sister was heading to play, Justice made sure to follow along with her own basketball.

Justice’s love for the game was developed from her relationship with then middle school coach Lisa Vaughn, now Lisa Watkins. She developed Justice’s calling card: the mid-range jumper. This helped earn an athletic scholarship to Columbus State.

This is also where her faith and love for the game were tested the most.

While at Columbus State, Justice suffered an ACL injury.

She was in a new city away from family.

At times, the Lady Bears coach felt left out from anything the team was doing.

Justice, who grew up in a faith based household, leaned on it harder than ever.

“I feel when you go through hard times it is a testing of your faith, but ultimately it is an opportunity to let your faith grow,” she said. “Going through that was a test of my faith. It challenged me.”

She has also flourished being a basketball coach.

Justice took on the challenge of building the Cherokee Bluff basketball program as her first head-coaching position.

She took lessons from her entire basketball journey, including her time as an assistant at Flowery Branch with Courtney Newton before opening the doors at Cherokee Bluff with Benjie Wood.

“Benjie was a huge mentor for me in starting and building a new program (Cherokee Bluff),” she said. “He helped me in making decisions about spending time with my younger kids, and developing the whole program. He was a big piece on my growth.”

Justice also took the chance to develop her own coaching style.

She knows who is on the sideline and as a person.

Her faith is the foundation for every decision in life.

She is, first, a wife and a mother of two sons, Jaylon (18) and Jordan (14).

Justice is unable to promote her faith freely because of working at a public school. However, with the way she lives her life, the players in her program know where she stands as a Christian.

“I try to keep those things in perspective,” Justice said. “Basketball, for me, is a tool that I use to try and build relationships with young people, to help them grow and be better young women in their adult life.”

Justice takes the same approach in putting together a staff at Cherokee Bluff.

Her current group of assistant coaches (Kassie Smith, Katie Corbin, and Tavarvess Ware) is one she loves based on the relationships built over the years or from others.

The best advice she can offer a young person looking to get into coaching is pretty simple.

“Build relationships with kids, first and foremost,” she said. “I would also say know who you are and be confident in who you are. Don’t let anybody change you or talk you into having a style you’re not comfortable with as a person.

“Be confident in who you are and find your style, find your niche, and grow in that.”