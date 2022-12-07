High school basketball: Balanced effort carries North Hall boys to win over East Hall

Key players getting banged up were a big story in both the boys and girls games of Tuesday night’s Region 8-4A basketball doubleheader between North Hall and East Hall.

In the boys game, a run by the visiting Vikings after Trojans starter Luke Sanders went down late in the first half helped tighten things up a bit heading into halftime.

But the junior point guard returned in the second half and helped North Hall calm down, and a big final 16 minutes from Sam Gailey helped North Hall pull away for a 81-59 victory.

The East Hall girls weren’t as fortunate.

Already down to seven players due to five injured players, including starters Kaylana Curry and Callie Dale, the Vikings endured another blow when leading rebounder Tiyra Watkins went down with a knee injury early in the second quarter.

And the host Trojans took full advantage, as their depth led a charge over the remainder of the half that turned just a seven-point lead into a 28-point bulge by halftime en route to an 87-30 victory.

The North Hall boys (3-3, 1-1 Region 8-4A) built as much as a 33-15 lead with 3:41 left in the first half behind seven points from Cole Hulsey and six each from Sanders and Korbyn Sosebee before Sanders limped off the court.

East Hall (0-6, 0-2) took advantage with Levi Holtzclaw leading a 13-2 run seven of his team-high 14 points on the evening, including a three-point play with 27 seconds left to close the gap to just seven points before J.T. Chester scored on a layup with 11 seconds left to send the Trojans into intermission with just a 37-28 lead.

However, Sanders returned in the second half, and while he added just five points the rest of the way, his floor presence helped his North Hall teammates gather themselves.

“(East Hall) made it scarier than I wanted it to be, especially going into the half,” North Hall boys coach Miles Kendall said. “That second quarter, they really took it to us, and shots that typically are very easy for us, they made very difficult. They were gaining confidence.

“(Sanders) is definitely our leader, our coach on the court, our steadying force for us. We’ve got a couple of backups we trust in those roles because Luke can’t play a full game with everything we’re asking him to do. But he’s just improved as a player, and he’s so much of an offensive and defensive threat, that if you lose a guy like that, there’s going to be a little bit of a letdown. But it wasn’t too bad. We were able to withstand it.”