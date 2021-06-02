Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame: Patrick Hamilton fueled state championships for Red Elephants basketball in 1983 and 1984

Patrick Hamilton had a simple dream to be successful in life.

He did not care how success was achieved, his desire was to accomplish something.

It’s fair to say he’s made that happen — athletically and professionally.

Those early dreams led to many successful basketball memories where he starred at Gainesville High in the early 1980s.

Hamilton, who went on to star at the University of Georgia, would steer the Red Elephants during their most successful run in school history, winning state championships in 1983 and 1984. During that time, Gainesville’s boys basketball program would post a staggering 59-1 record during that two-year run.

“I feel great about it,” Hamilton said. “I am just not one of those people who worried about being mentioned in single accolades. I was an intricate part of many to make a great run.”