Flowery Branch grad Julianne Sutton has reached a prestigious milestone at the University of North Georgia. Here's what she has to say about joining the 2,000-point club

Sutton’s new milestone surpasses Kim Felton (1995-1999) on the school’s all-time scoring list, who played when North Georgia still played in the NAIA.



To make the moment extremely special, Sutton’s family was on hand to watch history made in Dahlonega. Sutton finished the game with 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Nighthawks.

Still, Sutton got a little good-natured ribbing for how she reached the milestone.

After an early foul where the shot missed, Sutton, the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year, hit 2,000 career points on her first attempt at the free throw line.

Sutton said her sister, Jenna, constantly pleaded with her not to have it happen on a free throw.

“I was kinda disappointed (it came on a free throw),” said Sutton jokingly. “My sister said, ‘Please, that is the lamest way to do it, don’t score (No. 2,000) from the free throw line.’ I thought it was going to go in after being fouled and said that would be a cool way to get it. It (the free throw) was my first point of the game.”

After making the basket, she looked up and shared a smile with her sister, family and the rest of her supporters in the stands.

The fifth-year senior knew she was closing in on making school history.

Her parents, Grady and Jennifer Sutton, would update her total after every game, then send Julianne a text message with where she stood in relation to 2,000 career points.

“Coming into the season, my parents told me I was really, really close,” she said. “Then when it got to about 50 points, my parents would send me messages. They kept me posted.”

Sutton, 23, says this year’s Lady Nighthawks squad is the most talented team she has played with in Dahlonega.

Getting to play with this team was not a guarantee, due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At first, it had her questioning if she’d get a chance as a senior season in 2020-2021. However, an NCAA waiver gave Sutton a fifth year of eligibility.

Playing college basketball, at an NCAA institution, was something that nearly did not happen for Sutton. She heard naysayers doubting her ability to play the position at such a high level as a center who stands 6-feet-tall.

However, when North Georgia women’s coach Buffie Burson extended the scholarship offer and opportunity, Sutton committed to working and being a key contributor.

Burson’s confidence and the doubters drove Sutton to excellence.

“I really just listened to my coaches,” she said. “I just have the best teammates around and they pushed me to be my best.”

The record for career points in North Georgia’s women’s program is Morey LeFeve with 2,556 (1997-2000).