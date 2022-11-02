FCA Basketball Media Day: Players, coaches take to the stage to share thoughts on upcoming season

With the start of the high school basketball season just days away, coaches and players gathered Wednesday for the annual North Georgia FCA Basketball Media Day at Free Chapel in Gainesville.
All 11 schools in Hall County will be represented. In total, 32 schools in Northeast Georgia were on hand and all mingled together.
One of the biggest topics of discussion is the hotly-contested Region 8-4A with 11 schools, including Chestatee, Cherokee Bluff, East Hall, North Hall and Johnson.
Also, Gainesville looks to be greatly improved this season with nine seniors on its boys roster, while first-year girls coach Vanessa White is ushering in a new style of play for the Red Elephants.