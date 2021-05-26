Cherokee Bluff picks new boys basketball coach after departure of Benjie Wood to Buford

The vacancy as boys basketball coach at Cherokee Bluff High didn't remain open for long.
On Wednesday, the Bears announced that Josh Travis, who the past two seasons led the boys program at Chestatee High, would be taking over the program. Bears athletics director Kenny Hill confirmed the hire.
Travis takes over for Benjie Wood, who left for the same position May 19 at Buford. In the first three seasons Cherokee Bluff was open, Wood guided the Bears to back-to-back second round playoff appearances.
Travis is a veteran college coach, having spent 16 seasons as an assistant coach at North Georgia.