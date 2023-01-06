Basketball scoreboard: Pair of double-doubles send Lanier Christian girls past Young Americans Christian

Ellie Roberts and Camille Hoffman each posted double figures in scoring and rebounding to lift the Lanier Christian girls to a 44-24 victory over Young Americans Christian on Thursday night at home.
Roberts scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, while Hoffman finished with 12 points and 15 boards as the Lightning improved to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in GAPPS I-3A Region 2 play.
Adelyn Gough nearly made it three double-doubles for Lanier Christian by finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Faith Bolton led a spirited defensive effort for the Lightning.
LCA returns to action Saturday at 2:30 p.m. by traveling to Ellijay for a non-region game against North Georgia Christian Academy.