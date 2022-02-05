Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy boys upset No. 4 Mount Pisgah

Isaiah Rico scored 18 points for the Lakeview Academy boys as it rode a fourth-quarter surge to beat No. 4 Mount Pisgah 71-62 on Friday.
Liam Weidner finished with 17 points for the Lions, while Harrison Cooper finished with 16 points.
Also for Lakeview Academy, Jack Collins scored 12 points.
Lakeview Academy built an eight-point cushion after the first period, but were tied 51-all after the third quarter.
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Brandon Hall at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 66, MOUNT PISGAH 20: Joelle Snyder scored 24 points with five assists for the Lady Lions on Friday. Dynesty Putman chipped in 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Lakeview Academy.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Pinecrest Academy on Monday.
CHESTATEE GIRLS 52, MADISON COUNTY 25: Riley Black scored 13 points and Addison Boyd added 12 points on Friday.
Also for the Lady War Eagles (17-7, 7-4 Region 8-4A), Riley Allison scored 10 points, while Bowen Corley added seven points and 11 rebounds.
Up next, Chestatee hosts Cedar Shoals on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
EASTSIDE BOYS 73, JOHNSON 24: Bryce Parson scored 10 points for the Knights on Friday.
Up next, Johnson hosts Jackson County on Tuesday.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.