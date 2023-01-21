Basketball scoreboard: East Hall girls outlast East Forsyth in Region 8-4A

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 69, JOHNSON 23: Emma Reynolds scored a game-high 17 points and Mia Williams added 15 for the Lady Bears on Friday in Oakwood.



Also in double figures, Claire Carlson finished with 13 for Cherokee Bluff (11-8, 5-4 Region 8-4A).

On Tuesday, Cherokee Bluff visits East Hall at 6 p.m. at Valhalla.

CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 89, JOHNSON 35: Carlos Marlow had a dominant showing with 33 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Bears (13-7, 6-4 Region 8-4A) on Friday in Oakwood.

Also in double figures, Boston Kersh chipped in 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal for Cherokee Bluff.

Bryce Horton and Andy Quirarte each added 12 points for Cherokee Bluff.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits East Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 68, JEFFERSON 50: Tyleek Worth had 19 points to lead the way for the Falcons (15-4, 5-3 Region 8-5A) on Friday.

Jayden Gudz and Fe’ Honors each chipped in 11 points for Flowery Branch.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits East Hall at 3 p.m. Saturday.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 63, LOGANVILLE CHRISTIAN 35: Taliah Gaither led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Lions on Friday.

Also in double digits, Dynesty Putman and Kivana Bogne each added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Dawson County on Saturday.

LOGANVILLE CHRISTIAN BOYS 51, LAKEWVIEW ACADEMY 48: The Lions rallied back from a nine-point halftime hole, but fell short Friday in Gainesville.



Tayden Ware (16 points), Jack Collins (11 points) and Justyce Sadler (10 points) were all in double digits for Lakeview Academy.

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Riverside Prep at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SHILOH BOYS 50, GAINESVILLE 37: Charlie Reisman had a team-high 13 points and Dre Raven finished with nine for the Red Elephants (11-7, 4-2 Region 8-6A) on Friday in Snellville.

Up next, Gainesville hosts Habersham Central on Jan. 27.

LANIER CHRISTIAN ACADEMY GIRLS 31, KILLIAN HILL CHRISTIAN 24: Ellie Roberts had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Lightning on Friday.

Adelyn Gough chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds.

WEST HALL BOYS 66, DAWSON COUNTY 62: Owen Jenkins led the way with 17 points as the Spartans (9-9, 4-2) picked up a Region 7-3A road victory on Friday.

West Hall also got important contributions from Andrew Malin (16 points) and Xavier Felix (10 points)

Up next, West Hall visits Johnson on Saturday.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

